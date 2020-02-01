Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $291.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $57.01 or 0.00610947 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,319.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.04059806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,638 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

