Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0019

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. Universa has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $666.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

