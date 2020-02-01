United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.05

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 6475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

