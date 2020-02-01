United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,483,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.