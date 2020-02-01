United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. 4,531,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.91.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.