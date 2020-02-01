United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.69.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.