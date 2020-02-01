Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 806 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $50,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:QURE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
