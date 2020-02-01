Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 806 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $50,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Uniqure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uniqure by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

