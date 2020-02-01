Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have commented on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
UN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Unilever has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.
About Unilever
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.