Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

UN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Unilever has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

