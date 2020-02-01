Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Unifi has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 764.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

