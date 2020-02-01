Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

UFI stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $21.52. 235,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,217. Unifi has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

