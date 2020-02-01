Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.