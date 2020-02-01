UBS Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €65.12 ($75.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.31.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.