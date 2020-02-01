Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.53. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 2,451,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189,509 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 85.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,520,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after acquiring an additional 198,501 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

