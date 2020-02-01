Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $223.76. 1,292,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.