Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the airline’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,348. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.