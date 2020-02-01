Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.92. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $132.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.