Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.