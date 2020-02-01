Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,283,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,945 shares of company stock worth $2,368,947. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

