Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

HLT stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.80. 3,606,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,731. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.