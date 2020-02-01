Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 186.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet stock traded down $21.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,275.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

