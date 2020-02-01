Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

