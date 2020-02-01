Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after acquiring an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

KNX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 1,722,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,673. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

