Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 263,663 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $306.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

