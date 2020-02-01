TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TUI. HSBC raised shares of TUI to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 778.40 ($10.24). 1,217,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 925.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 920.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TUI has a one year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

