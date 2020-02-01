TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

FBHS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.