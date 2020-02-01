TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $198.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.29 and a 1 year high of $207.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $190.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

