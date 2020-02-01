TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $40,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 42.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 67,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $13.11 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.