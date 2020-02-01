TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $36,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
O opened at $78.41 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.
The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.
O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
