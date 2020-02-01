TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $36,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $78.41 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

