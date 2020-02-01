TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $32,000 in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zscaler by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of ZS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

