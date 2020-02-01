TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $27,000 in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

