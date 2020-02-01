TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $26,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.85 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

