TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 771 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,050,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.