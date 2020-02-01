TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 771 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,050,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

