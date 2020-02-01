Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives $25.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 222,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 187,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

