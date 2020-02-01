Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

