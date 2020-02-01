Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.74. Transocean shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 16,580,686 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 453,083 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,804 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

