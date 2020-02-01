TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.36.

Shares of TSE RNW traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.51 and a 52-week high of C$16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

