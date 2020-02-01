TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

TPG Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,036 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,049 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 643,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 516,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

