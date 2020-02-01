TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.