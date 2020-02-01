Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $10.26 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

