TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
TORM opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
