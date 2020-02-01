TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TORM opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

