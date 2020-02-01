TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0802 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $85,809.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046910 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067632 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,338.48 or 0.99817696 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00049571 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,852,811 coins and its circulating supply is 16,654,096 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.