TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TIVO opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $923.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.16.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in TiVo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 293,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TiVo by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TiVo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

