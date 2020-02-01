Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Natixis bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $81.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

