THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 5,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,657. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

