Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS and its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 13.49-13.67 EPS.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

