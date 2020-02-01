Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $319.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.67 on Friday, reaching $313.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

