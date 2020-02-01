Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.49-13.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.61-27.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.92 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $240.59 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.