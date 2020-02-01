The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is streamlining its business with the sale of SpeepPay and Paymap mortgage payments services business. Its Business Solutions segment has started to show growth after remaining under pressure for three years. Its continuous investment to develop its digital platform enables it to compete with other fintech players entering the remittance industry. Its disciplined capital management is another positive. Its consumer-to-consumer segment is under pressure due to competition in its domestic money transfer business. Increase in expenses weighs on its margin.”

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of WU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,763 shares of company stock worth $1,745,751. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 2,934.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Western Union by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.