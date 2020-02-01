The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Trading Down 7.4%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.36, approximately 3,349,252 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,928,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $481.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $31,738.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $991,270.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $1,861,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

