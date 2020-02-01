The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $4,727,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hackett Group by 773.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.